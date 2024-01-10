Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,753,000 after acquiring an additional 746,136 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 794,391 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 46.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 588,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth $45,382,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STVN stock opened at €27.13 ($29.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €18.20 ($20.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.89). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of €295.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €305.22 million. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

