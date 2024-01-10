Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Stevanato Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group Stock Performance
Shares of STVN stock opened at €27.13 ($29.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €18.20 ($20.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.89). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of €295.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €305.22 million. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stevanato Group
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.