Stifel Nicolaus Increases GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $75.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. 28,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,691. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after buying an additional 498,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

