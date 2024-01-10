Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,632 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,179% compared to the average volume of 155 call options.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

HACK stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 153,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,031. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,055,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

