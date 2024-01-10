Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,148 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 224% compared to the average daily volume of 3,445 put options.
Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,378. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
