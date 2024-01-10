Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,148 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 224% compared to the average daily volume of 3,445 put options.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,378. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

