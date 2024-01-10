StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.19 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
