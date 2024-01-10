StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833,220.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,836,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Athersys by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

