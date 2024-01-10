StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833,220.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
