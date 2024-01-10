StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

CLRO opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

About ClearOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

