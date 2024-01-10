StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NEON stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Neonode during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

