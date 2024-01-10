StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Trading Up 13.0 %
Tarena International stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.
Tarena International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tarena International
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.