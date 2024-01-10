StockNews.com Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $38.68 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

