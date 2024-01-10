Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.45.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.61. The stock had a trading volume of 418,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $248.80 and a twelve month high of $308.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.