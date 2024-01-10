Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Hits New 12-Month High at $308.21

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $308.21 and last traded at $307.34, with a volume of 82328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

