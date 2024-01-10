Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $712.18 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 988,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 867,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 151.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 740,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.