Surgery Partners, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Surgery Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of SGRY opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.74 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000,000 shares of company stock worth $267,520,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after buying an additional 1,511,396 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,277,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

