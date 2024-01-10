Susquehanna Downgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Neutral

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBG. Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hub Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Shares of Hub Group are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

