Susquehanna Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNCY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $784.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,457.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,010,369 shares of company stock valued at $64,157,201. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 16.7% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,082,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 440,348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 10.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $370,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

