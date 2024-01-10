Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) versus CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Financial Analysis

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CF Bankshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and CF Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $8.04 billion 2.61 $2.13 billion $0.66 8.03 CF Bankshares $70.97 million 1.52 $18.16 million $2.68 7.59

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 17.87% 13.74% 0.73% CF Bankshares 16.69% 11.96% 0.90%

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) beats CF Bankshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About CF Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

