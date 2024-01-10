SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 1,265 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,857 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,798,000 after buying an additional 89,264 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 88,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,584,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

FIDU stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $814.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

