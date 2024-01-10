SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 435 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $144.72.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.