SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 435 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $144.72.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.