SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 47,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock remained flat at $11.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,514. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

