SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 32,529 Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Lakeland Financial comprises approximately 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Lakeland Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. 5,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,124. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

