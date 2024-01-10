SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 3,562 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 272,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 149,727 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,840,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $89.03. 2,652,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,725,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

