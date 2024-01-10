SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $187.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

