SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $212,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $66.22. 23,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,326. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

