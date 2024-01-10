SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $53,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,791. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $144.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.04. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.