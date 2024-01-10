SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $53,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,791. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $144.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.04. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

