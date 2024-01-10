SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $274,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.45. The company had a trading volume of 178,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,217. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

