SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 189,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,474. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

