SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.40. 79,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,417. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.87. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

