SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases Shares of 1,245 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.82. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
