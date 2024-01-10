SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 938 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BYLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. 1,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,623. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

