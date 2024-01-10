SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $107,000 Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DISV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 157,088 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

