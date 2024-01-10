SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,003,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,166,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.88. 9,663,832 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

