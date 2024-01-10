T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.01. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

