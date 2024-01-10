T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.67. 95,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

