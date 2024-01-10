Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.49

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 478577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Taboola.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,472 shares of company stock valued at $592,236. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

