Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,182. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $80.63 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.