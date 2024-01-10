Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,504 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $100.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $523.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $80.63 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.