Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,573 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 4.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.82. 2,438,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,201. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $80.63 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $522.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.