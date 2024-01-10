Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,607,000 after purchasing an additional 208,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,335,000 after purchasing an additional 380,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,341,000 after buying an additional 676,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

