Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,143 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. 601,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,605. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

