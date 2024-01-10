TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 13,045 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.33% of Microchip Technology worth $142,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

View Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.