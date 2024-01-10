TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 614,860 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 198.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 924,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,860 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $84,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.