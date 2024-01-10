TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $98,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $268.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

