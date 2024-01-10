TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,526 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Chubb worth $141,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.38.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

