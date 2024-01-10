TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,509,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,385 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $151,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

