TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $86,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after buying an additional 474,181 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

