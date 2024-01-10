TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,969,800 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,969,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $97,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

