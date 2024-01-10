TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,339 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Lam Research worth $135,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $752.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $721.25 and a 200-day moving average of $673.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $445.57 and a 1-year high of $801.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

