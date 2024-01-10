TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 147,530 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $157,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 328,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 96.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

CSCO stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.