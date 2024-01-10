TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of ROOT opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Root has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $157.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 54.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,541.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Root by 218,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Root by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the third quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

